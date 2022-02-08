Meghalaya Congress MLAs Write To CM Sangma, Ask To Join BJP-backed MDA Government

In an interesting political development, Meghalaya Congress MLA’s extended their support on Tuesday to the NPP (National People’s Party) led MDA (Meghalaya Development Alliance) "to strengthen the government’s decision making." In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the Congress MLAs expressed their desire to join the government.

The five Congress MLAs that remain after the defection of 12 others to the TMC earlier, pledged their support to the ruling dispensation in Meghalaya on Tuesday. Along with the Congress CLP leader Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, four other Congress MLAs from the Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi region - P T Sawkmie, Mayralborn Syiem, Mohendro Rapsang and Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang - signed the letter.

Remaining Congress MLAs lend support to MDA government 'in interest of citizens'

In the letter submitted by the debilitating Congress to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, they have written, “We the undersigned MLAs of the Indian National Congress have decided to join the MDA government today the 8th February 2022. We wish to support you and the MDA to strengthen the government's arms and decision making, so as to ensure that our joined efforts will take the state forward, in the general interest of its citizens.”

The development holds political significance as the MDA is a political alliance consisting of NPP, BJP and three other regional parties and the alliance also falls under the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) - the BJP-led alliance at the Centre - and NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) - a political coalition that was formed by Bharatiya Janata Party against the Congress.

The recent move comes a year ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, amid the growing clamour about the remaining Congress MLAs holding parleys with the opposition NPP and UDP (United Democratic Party).

When 12 out of 17 Congress MLAs defected to TMC

Out of 17 MLAs, 12 sitting MLAs along, including former CM Mukul Sangma, defected to the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in November last year, giving a big jolt to the party. Two-time Congress CM Mukul Sangma was reportedly unhappy with the selection of Vincent Pala as President of MPCC (Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee) without deliberations.

The Meghalaya Congress had emerged as the largest party in the 2018 Assembly with 21 MLAs in the 60-member House. However, Congress failed to stitch up an alliance to form the government, after which NPP formed the government by cobbling up along with regional parties.

(Image: Republic)