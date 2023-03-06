Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 Cabinet: NPP Gets 8 Ministries, UDP 2, BJP 1

National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma on Monday announced that the new alliance forming the government, consisting of NPP, BJP, UDP, and HSPDP, will be named 'Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0.' The results of the Meghalaya Assembly elections were declared on March 2, where NPP emerged as the single largest party with 26 seats in its account.

According to the NPP chief, eight Cabinet berths will go to the NPP, two to the United Democratic Party (UDP), and one each to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP). He has also mentioned that from 12 Cabinet positions, four, including the Chief Minister, will be from the Garo Hills region and eight from the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

NPP chief Sangma, while commenting on MDA 2.0, said, "The alliance will be known as Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0, all agreed as the partners are the same. We have decided to elect the Chief Minister as the Chairman of the MDA-2.0 as well." According to sources, the decision was taken in a meeting in presence of all the ally parties of the NPP in Meghalaya's Shillong.

NPP-led alliance gets 45 seats in Assembly elections

The high-voltage drama in Meghalaya, which was an aftermath of the Assembly elections that left the house hung, came to an end on March 5 after the United Democratic Party (UDP) extended its support to the NPP-BJP alliance for forming the government in the state. UDP chief, Metbah Lyngdoh, said, "We (UDP and PDF) have extended our support to NPP."

The NPP-led alliance in Meghalaya now has 45 seats out of 60 in the state assembly. According to the Election Commission, the halfway mark to form the government is 31 seats. After being elected as the legislative leader of the NPP, Conrad Sangma is likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Meghalaya on March 7. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Raj Bhawan in Shillong in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The oath-taking ceremony of elected MLAs to the 11th Meghalaya Assembly was also held today. Taking to Twitter, NPP chief Sangma, wrote, "Glimpses of the oath-taking ceremony of Hon’ble MLAs to the 11th Meghalaya Assembly. It is the faith of the people that have led us this far. Proud to represent South Tura Constituency as their MLA. My best wishes to all fellow MLAs. To God be the glory."