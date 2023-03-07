Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0: Who Will Be Part Of Conrad Sangma's New Cabinet?

Conrad Sangma will be swearing in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday, March 7. Along with Sangma, 11 other MLAs will take oath as ministers at capital Shillong at 11 am. Sources say the following ministers will be inducted into the Meghalaya government are: Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbhalang Dhar, A L Hek, Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh, Paul Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon, AT Mondal, Kyrmen Shylla, Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, and Shakliar Warjri.

4 parties come together to form govt

The Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 saw the Conrad Sangma-led NPP emerge as the single-largest party securing 26 out of 60 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two seats and the regional Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) also won two, taking the total tally to 30.

With the support of United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People's Democratic Front (PDF), the total tally of the NPP-led alliance stands at 45 out of 60.

PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremony

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 will be swearing-in in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "All preparations are on for the Prime Minister's visit tomorrow (March 7). He will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and his cabinet ministers in the Raj Bhavan," a senior government official said.