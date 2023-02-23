Meghalaya Election 2023: What Are Micro Manifestos? New Pledge List Popular In NE State

The assembly election is due in Meghalaya on February 27 and 375 candidates will be representing their parties in 60 constituencies. The ruling National People's Party (NPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are the major factions in the race and have made extravagant promises in their manifestos. However, the focus of the Meghalaya polls 2023 is on micro manifestos which have been released by several individual candidates, that is separate from their parties.

What are micro manifestos in the North-eastern state?

Micro manifestos bear the promises made by candidates in a personal capacity and these pledges are not mentioned in the official manifesto released by any party. Candidates like Elgiva Gwyneth Rynjah from the Trinamool Congress, Angela Rangad from KAM and Avner Pariat contesting from the East Shillong constituency have pledged in their micro manifestos to deal with problems that affect the grassroots level.

Rynjah, for example, has promised to set up free coaching centres for competitive exams to support the youth in her constituency in Shillong along with centres to provide subsidised medicines whereas Pariat has promised to set up 'constituency clinics'. Another candidate named Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh has promised to set up de-addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres and a North Shillong drug education and prevention network, which again would address these problems among the youth.

These pledges, the candidates hope, would actually be implemented as compared to the bigger ones officially mentioned in the party manifesto. The BJP has promised to enhance the amount paid annually to farmers by Rs 2,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and to provide free education for girls from kindergarten to post-graduation and offer a bond of Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child. It also promises to create five lakh jobs in the next five years.

Congress, on the other hand, has also promised monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to single mothers Below Poverty Line (BPL) and a job in every household. The TMC too claims to generate three lakh jobs in the next five years and a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 per month to every unemployed youngster between 21-40 years in the state under Meghalaya Youth Empowerment (MYE).