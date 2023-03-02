Meghalaya Election Result: CEO Flags Voting Secrecy Violation At Mawhati, Directs Inquiry

Chief Election Officer of Meghalaya FR Kharkongor on Wednesday directed the officials to conduct an inquiry into the alleged violation of the secrecy of voting that occurred at the Mawhati Assembly Constituency in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district during the Assembly elections on February 27.

The CEO also directed the District Election Officer to submit the action report by March 3.

This comes after a purported image went viral in which a voter allegedly captured the picture of pressing the ballot button in favour of a particular candidate, which is a violation of the instructions that no mobile phones are allowed to be taken inside the voting compartment.

According to the CEO, the incident occurred at 35-Shiliang Umdoh Polling Station under 8-Mawhati Assembly Constituency.

"It has come to the notice of the undersigned, that apparently, there is a viral image circulating in social media, with a photograph allegedly depicting a voter pressing the ballot button, in favour of a particular candidate in the ballot unit, which tantamounts to violation of the secrecy of voting, despite strict instructions issued to ensure that voters at polling stations should not be allowed to carry mobile phones, inside the voting compartment," a letter from the CEO to the Nongpoh District Election Officer said.

"In connection with the apparent violation above, which appears to be an aberration, and in your capacity as District Election Officer, Ri-Bhoi District, where the above aberration appeared to have been committed, you are hereby directed to cause immediate inquiry, with a view to ascertain the facts of the above-alleged violation, which reportedly occurred in 35-Shiliang Umdoh Polling Station under 8-Mawhati Assembly Constituency," he said.

The CEO also instructed to take strict action against the concerned polling officials of the polling station and also initiate penal action against the alleged voter who violated his secrecy of vote "after ascertaining the necessary facts of the above case".

"Action taken report is to be furnished to the office of the undersigned without fail not later than 3rd March, 2023," he said.

Meghalaya recorded over 81 per cent polling on February 27. Polling across 3419 polling stations in Meghalaya went to polls.