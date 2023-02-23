Meghalaya Elections 2018: Results, Seat Share & Other Details; All You Need To Know

The political parties are all set to lock horns for the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election 2023, which is scheduled to be held on February 27, to elect the 60 members of the Assembly from 12 districts. However, it's important to turn the pages back to 2018 to see the best performers and their seat share ratio in the state assembly.

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly Elections, political parties including the Congress, BJP, National People's Party and United Democratic Party (UDP) fielded their candidates to contest the elections. The major battle was seen between the then-incumbent Chief Minister Mukul Sangma of the Congress and National People's Party (NPP) candidate Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya Elections 2018: Results

The mandate of people in the 2018 Meghalaya assembly elections was with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consisting of the National People's Party (NPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), United Democratic Party (UDP) and Hill State's People Democratic Party (HSPDP).

The formation of the NDA-led government in Meghalaya also marked BJP rule in six of the seven northeastern states ever since it was voted to power in the general elections in 2014.

The 2018 state assembly election result also dethroned the then-CM Mukul Sangma of the Congress and NPPs Conrad Sangma went on to form the government with the support of BJP, UDP and HSPDP. According to the Election Commission, 1,842,163 electors were eligible to cast their votes, of which 9,12,849 were men and 9,29,314 were women.

Meghalaya Elections 2018: Seat Share

In the 2018 elections, the NDA consisting of NPP, BJP and other regional parties and the Congress party came face-to-face in the electoral ground to contest the elections on 60 seats of the Meghalaya assembly.

In the NDA, TPP contested 52 seats (Won 19), BJP fielded candidates on 47 seats (Won 2), UDP contested 35 seats (Won 6) and HSPDP deployed candidates on 13 seats (Won 2). In contrast, the Congress party fielded candidates on all 60 seats of the state and managed to bag 21 seats with a 28 per cent vote share.

Emerging parties in the 2018 elections

The largest party in the Meghalaya assembly elections 2018 was Congress with 21 candidates winning the poll. However, it lost to the NDA alliance whose largest party turned out to be NPP with 19 seats in grip.

However, the NDA alliance led by NPP will not be seen in the 2023 elections as the party's senior leadership has decided to go solo this time, cutting ties with the BJP. However, the BJP has claimed that they have broken its relations with the NPP to contest all 60 seats to emerge stronger.