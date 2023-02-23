Meghalaya Elections 2023: Amid Claims Of People's Support, Who Will Be The Next CM?

The Meghalaya Assembly elections will be held on February 27 and every major party including BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the ruling National People's Party (NPP) are confident of victory as all of them claim to have the people's support. As many as 375 candidates are contesting the elections for 59 out of the 60-membered constituency and parties accusing each other of corruption and misleading the people have already begun.

The state is currently being ruled by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who climbed to power after the NPP bagged 19 seats. While the Congress was the single largest party with 21 seats, the NPP allied with other regional parties which had 17 seats distributed among them. The BJP, on the other hand, bagged only two seats, still better than the 2013 elections when it won zero.

Who will be the next CM of Meghalaya?

According to Meghalaya CM Sangma's tweets, the NPP is receiving massive support from the people who are flocking to his party's rallies in different constituencies. On Thursday, he thanked the people for their show of support during a rally to endorse NPP candidate Marcuise N Marak at the Williamnagar constituency. Assam Deputy speaker Numal Momin of the BJP, however, recently told Republic TV that there has been rampant corruption under the CM. This was after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was denied permission to conduct a rally by the administration in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district.

Huge support for the NPP and our candidate, Sh. Marcuise N Marak at Williamnagar Constituency.



The NPP has served the people of the constituency with due diligence & the people’s show of support today affirms our victory in 2023!



NPP for Williamnagar! NPP Again for 2023! pic.twitter.com/804vU8IQFM — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 23, 2023

The rally, according to the BJP, could have been effective in boosting the party's performance in the state. Momin said that the permission was denied because the Sangma government "is afraid of the BJP's speedy growth." Congress, on the other hand, is alleging that it was the BJP that supported corruption in the Meghalaya government. The BJP has fielded Bernard N Marak, its state unit vice-president and a former militant leader against Sangma this time.

The TMC too says it has the backing of the people. The party on Thursday shared a video from TMC General Secretary's rally in Rajabala where over one lakh supporters gathered, according to TMC. It is also accusing Sangma of corruption but claims that the NPP and BJP will join forces after the polls.

EXCEPTIONAL!



Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial and National GS Shri @abhishekaitc’s PUBLIC MEETING in Rajabala was attended by 1 LAKH+ SUPPORTERS.



People of Meghalaya, upholding our commitment to your welfare, we shall bring credible change.



VICTORY IS NEAR! pic.twitter.com/jxPId5qOvU — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 23, 2023

The party even shared a clip of women in Meghalaya holding placards of the 'Didir Doots' (Didi's messenger) outreach initiative. It is an app of the West Bengal government which aims to connect CM Mamata Banerjee directly to the people for 15 social welfare schemes. Notably, there are more female voters in Meghalaya than males, according to the Election Commission of India. The total number of female voters in Meghalaya is 10,92,396 compared to 10,68.801 male voters in the state whereas there are 81,443 voters who will cast their votes for the first time.