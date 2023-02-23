Last Updated:

Meghalaya Elections 2023: Date, Time, Seats, Candidates List, All You Need To Know

Voting for the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 will be held on February 27 this year for 60-seat Assembly and results will be declared on March 2.

Voting for the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 to elect the new Legislative Assembly of 60 members will be held on February 27 this year and results will be declared on March 2. Notably, the tenure of the incumbent Legislative Assembly in Meghalaya will end on March 15, 2023. The last date to file the nomination was February 7. A total of 375 candidates are trying their luck in the 2023 Meghalaya election.  

Meghalaya Elections 2023: Date and Time

The Election Commission of India released the schedule for the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on January 18. 

  1. Notification Date: January 31, 2023
  2. Last date for filing nomination: February 7, 2023
  3. Scrutiny of nomination: February 8, 2023
  4. Last date for withdrawal of nomination: February 10, 2023
  5. Date of poll: February 27, 2023
  6. Date of counting of votes: March 2, 2023

Meghalaya Elections 2023: Seats

The NPP announced a list of 57 candidates for the upcoming election, while the BJP is contesting in all 60 seats. The Trinamool Congress, which is the main opposition party in Meghalaya, has put up 56 candidates. Congress has given tickets to 60 candidates and the UDP has 46 nominees

Meghalaya Elections 2023: Candidates list 

 

