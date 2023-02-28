Meghalaya Elections 2023: Exit Poll Predicts Hung Assembly, NPP As Single-largest Party

The northeastern state of Meghalaya underwent its 11th assembly elections on February 27, to elect 59 out of 60 members for the legislative assembly. The counting of votes and results will be declared on March 2, along with Nagaland and Tripura's poll results, according to the election commission.

In the 2023 elections, the political ground of Meghalaya witnessed a four-cornered contest. The National Progressive Party (NPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are all on the battlefield of electoral politics.

Meghalaya Elections 2023 exit poll: Hung assembly again?

According to P-MARQ exit poll results, the state of Meghalaya is heading towards a hung assembly for the second consecutive time after the 2018 elections. However, the NPP is likely to emerge as the single-largest party, followed by TMC, Congress and the BJP.

The P-MARQ exit poll suggests that the ruling NPP will get 14-24 seats in the Meghalaya assembly out of 60 seats, TMC will lead in around 8-18 seats, Congress, which was the largest party in the last elections with 21 seats, will settle at around 4-10 seats and the BJP will lead in 0 to 5 seats.

Notably, the independent candidates are expected to lead in 12 to 22 seats. If it turns out to be a fact, then Meghalaya's hung assembly will require maximum support from the independent candidates. According to the election commission, the political parties are required to cross the 31 seats mark to constitute their government.

In the 2018 elections, the Congress party emerged as the single largest with 21 seats. However, all its MLAs left the outfit between 2018 and 2022. The NPP went on to form its government with the support of the BJP, UDP and other regional parties.

However, the NPP and BJP separated from each other before the 2023 elections. Both parties are going solo this time but can hold each other's hand in case of a hung assembly.