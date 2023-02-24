Meghalaya Elections 2023: Here’s How To Find Your Constituency And Other Details

Meghalaya citizens will be voting to elect the new Legislative assembly of 60 members on February 27, and the results will be declared on March 2. The tenure of the current Legislative Assembly in Meghalaya will culminate on March 15, 2023. A coalition led by the National People's Party came into power after the previous elections in February 2018. After which, Conrad Sangma became the Chief Minister of Meghalaya in 2018.

On January 18, 2023, the Election Commission of India announced the complete schedule for the conduct of the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023.

Instructions to check constituency:

The chief electoral officers of all states and union territories have created their portals with proper data and material of local interest. Through these websites, voters can easily find out about their constituency and much else. The list of the constituencies could be found by visiting https://ceomeghalaya.nic.in/.

Opening the above-mentioned link will take the voters to the homepage of the Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya. From there, the voter will get to see a lot of options related to the upcoming polls.

If a voter wants to know their constituency, they will have to click on the Districts/Constituencies option. After this, another option will appear which would have the district-wise constituency information and also the data of polling stations. This would finally provide the voters with a PDF document with data of all the constituencies of Meghalaya.