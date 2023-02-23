Meghalaya Elections 2023: What Are The Key Issues In North-east’s Abode Of Clouds

Meghalaya, which means 'abode of clouds' in Sanskrit or often called the Scotland of the East, will go to polls on February 27 to elect representatives for the 60-member Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 2. The major political parties in Meghalaya are Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), National People's Party (NPP) and United Democratic Party (UDP). While many political parties have made several promises in their poll manifesto, there are key issues that the state faces.

What are Meghalaya's key issues in these polls?

Infrastructure: Despite Meghalaya's potential for tourism, the state has inadequate infrastructure. This has hampered the growth of the tourism sector and the overall development of the state. However, recently Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said road projects worth Rs 25,842 crore are being implemented in Meghalaya. Centre has proposed Tetelia-Byrnihat tracks and the 108 km Byrnihat-Shillong line. Air connectivity has also improved in the state in recent years, with more regular flights.

Illegal coal mining: Being a rich reserve of coal, illegal coal mining has been a major issue in Meghalaya for decades. Unregulated mining has led to environmental degradation, loss of forest cover and water pollution.

Poor health and education indicators: Meghalaya has low health and education indicators, especially in rural areas. The state had ranked 23rd in the SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) India Index 2020-21 released by the NITI Aayog, which was little advancement in their ranking from the 25th position in 2019-20.

Deforestation: Meghalaya has considerable forest cover, but deforestation is an increasing concern. It has resulted in soil erosion, reduced water retention capacity and loss of biodiversity

Floods and landslides: The state receives heavy rainfall and landslides and floods are common during the monsoon season. The state lacks proper infrastructure to deal with such tragedies, leading to loss of life and property.

Unemployment: Though the unemployment rate is low in Meghalaya, Bharatiya Janata Party in its poll manifesto has promised 5 lakh jobs. The Congress has promised monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to single BPL (Below Poverty Line) mothers and a job each to every household if it comes to power in the northeastern state.