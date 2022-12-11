Meghalaya Files Defamation Case Against TMC's Saket Gokhale Over Corruption Allegations

On allegations a state-owned firm misappropriated funds worth over Rs 630 crore, the Meghalaya government filed a defamation suit against Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale, officials in the state government said on Saturday, December 10. Meghalaya and Meghalayan Age Limited (MAL), which has filed the suit termed the allegations as 'deliberate, derogatory and malicious'.

Notably, issuing a presser, Gokhale on December 4 alleged MAL had misappropriated over Rs 630 crore in the state. Meghalayan Age Limited (MAL) has filed a criminal defamation suit against Gokhale, the Planning Department said in a statement.

"A basic attempt to seek clarification from the Meghalayan Age Limited would have shown that the allegations are baseless (and) without any merit," the statement read. Moreover, the state government is also considering filing a civil defamation suit against the individual concerned.

MAL files complaint, claims remedies

Demanding Gokhale’s prosecution, MAL said, "The Meghalayan Age Limited has filed the complaint and sought remedies in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya under Section 200 read with section 190 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, seeking prosecution of the accused Mr. Saket Gokhale for the offence of criminal defamation under section 499, punishable under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, for making false and defamatory statements in the print/electronic media," the statement read.

The remarks made by Gokhale also amounted to public mischief, as per the petition. The statement further said Gokhale was a ‘habitual offender’ and has a 'history of making false and baseless allegations' against public personalities and government officials, adding, "MAL, a state government-owned firm constituted under the Planning Department, has been incorporated under relevant laws with its mandate to implement externally-aided projects, promote tourism and preserve the heritage of Meghalaya," the statement said. The person has 'little regard' for the process of law, the statement said.

Delhi HC’s observations

Citing the strong remarks of Delhi High Court in 2021 against Gokhale, on his defamatory statements against civil servants, the statement said, "Gokhale should have carried out preliminary due diligence and sought clarifications from the person against whom the allegations were made." the statement added.