Meghalaya MLA Syntar Klas Sunn succumbs to COVID-19

Shillong Sep 10 (PTI) Meghalaya's Independent legislator Syntar Klas Sunn succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, his family said.

The Mawphlang MLA died at his residence in Mawngap after testing positive for the infection.

He was among the seven unvaccinated legislators in the state, an assembly official said.

Sunn was the chairperson of the assembly committee on environment, and the father of national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh.

After retiring as the chief engineer of state PHE in 2016, he joined politics and successfully contested the Mawphlang seat in the 2018 assembly elections.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, "I am saddened beyond words by the sudden demise of Sh. S K Sunn, Hon'ble MLA of Mawphlang. Bah Sunn always went above & beyond his call of duty to serve the people and I admired his hands-on approach to public service. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones & admirers." With Sunn's death, the current assembly has lost five members since 2018. Congress MLA Clement Marak died in 2018, and Speaker Donkupar Roy breathed his last in 2019. Two more Congress MLAs David A Nongrum and Dr Azad Zaman died on February 2 and March 4 this year respectively. PTI JOP ACD ACD

