Meghalaya: Mukul Sangma, 11 Others Left As They Were Unhappy In Oppn, Claims Cong MP Pala

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Meghalaya Congress President Vincent Pala on Thursday said that Congress was fully prepared about the MLAs leaving the party as they were unhappy being in the Opposition. He said that 12 MLAs were planning to switch sides for a long time.

"To be in opposition for them, who have always been in the ruling party was quite tough but this is not a big blow for the party...They have betrayed the people of Meghalaya. They have betrayed the people who elected them. I totally believe that this was the personal decision and not for the public," Pala said.

On reports of infighting between Pala and Mukul Sangma, the Congress MP said, "I took Charge as Congress president in September. The question of infighting doesn't arrive because whatever the problems, Mukul Sangma has gone to AICC. He had been in talks with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. I was also there. Whatever he wanted, we all agreed. The question of infighting doesn't arrive."

12 Congress MLAs join Trinamool Congress

Twelve of the 17 MLAs in Meghalaya ditched Congress and joined Trinamool Congress in a late-night coup, with their leader Mukul Sangma blaming the grand old party's "ineffectiveness" to combat "divisive forces" for their decision.

Sangma, who was Chief Minister of Meghalaya between 2010 and 2018, blamed Congress's failure to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was growing stronger. The former CM was also unhappy with the Congress leadership for appointing Vincent Pala as the state's party president without consulting him.

"As you are aware, the divisive forces in the country are growing stronger. We have to take them head-on. There is a void created by the ineffectiveness of the Congress, and our decision today to find an alternative pan-India party is to take on the NDA," Sangma told a press conference.

"I am happy to announce that I along with these MLAs have formally joined the All India Trinamool Congress. We know the merger will bring better prospects for our state and for our country," he said, adding that his decision was taken after exhaustive due diligence and analysis" about how to best serve the people.

In the 2018 Meghalaya elections, Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the 60-member House with 21 seats, but Conrad Sangma's National People's Party that bagged 19 seats and ally BJP that bagged two managed to gain a majority with the help of smaller parties.

Image: ANI