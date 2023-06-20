Meghalaya: NPP Joins Hands With Opposition Congress, Ousts Alliance Partner From District Council Panel

A leader of the NPP became chief of the executive committee of an autonomous district council after the party heading the ruling coalition of Meghalaya ousted alliance partner UDP by joining hands with the opposition Congress.

National People’s Party (NPP) member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, led the rebellion against Titosstarwell Chyne-led United Democratic Alliance executive committee and the latter was reduced to a minority in the house of 30 on Monday.

The executive committee led by Chyne lost its majority in the autonomous district council following its defeat during voting on a no trust motion moved by Bajop Pyngrope of the NPP.

Syiem, who heads the Khasi Hills Democratic Front (KHDF), was Tuesday sworn in as chief executive member with no other contender for the post.

KHDF is the name given to the NPP-Congress coalition to govern the council.

The KHDF now has the support of 18 members (12 NPP and 6 Congress) while the outgoing UDA has 12 members in its fold (10 UDP, 1HSPDP and 1 Independent).

Syiem told PTI that the NPP which had the requisite numbers for over a year now had been a “spectator” in the council.

"It is time that the party with the numbers take the lead for remaining tenure of the current House," he said.

The 5-year term of the current council is till early next year.

The Congress defended the party’s decision to support the NPP at the council.

"The party is supporting the NPP at the Council in the interest of the tribal people of the state. If we do not support the NPP, an administrator's rule is likely to be imposed in the council in the absence of an absolute majority by any party," Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Ronnie V Lyngdoh of the Congress, said.