Meghalaya Polls 2023: Who Was HDR Lyngdoh? Politician Whose Demise Delayed Polls

Following the demise of HDR Lyngdoh, the former state Home minister, and UDP candidate, polling for the Sohiong constituency in Meghalaya’s upcoming elections has been postponed.

HDR Lyngdoh, was the UDP candidate from East Khasi Hills district's Sohiong constituency, owing to which except for Sohiong election for the remaining 59 constituencies of the 60-member House will be held on February 27. The poll date for Sohiong however will be announced later, said the Election Commission.

”HDR Lyngdoh, a candidate of Sohiong constituency, died in the hospital after cardiac arrest. The poll process is likely to be adjourned in the constituency,” said Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor.

Noticeably, Lyngdoh had served as the district's representative for several terms, but the Hills State People's Democratic Party's Samlin Malngiang defeated him in the most recent election.

Know Lyngdoh alias Maheh in brief

The Congress administration led by Dr. Mukul Sangma had Lyngdoh as its Home Minister. Lyngdoh alias Maheh was elected as an MLA from Sohiong for the first time in 1988 on a Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) ticket and served in that capacity until 1998.

Meghalaya elections 2023

Notably, the term of the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will end on March 15 and the last date to file nomination was February 7. A total of 375 candidates are in the fray in the 2023 Meghalaya election.

To form a government in Meghalaya, a party needs to win at least 31 seats in the Meghalaya elections in 2023.

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly election, the National People's Party (NPP) won 19 seats, the Congress claimed 21 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained two seats. In the most recent Assembly election, the United Democratic Party (UDP) won six of the contests, and Congress became the single-largest party.