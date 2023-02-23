Meghalaya Polls 2023: Why Will The Northeastern State Vote For 59 Out Of 60 Constituencies

The unicameral legislature of the northeastern state of Meghalaya will elect its representatives for the 59 constituencies on Monday, February 27.

The poll-bound state of Meghalaya has 60 constituencies, but the elections will be held in 59 of them on February 27. Polling in the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate, HDR Lyngdoh, from the seat.

After the death of the contesting candidate due to cardiac arrest in the 60-member assembly, the Meghalaya elections will take place for 59 constituencies.

FR Kharkongor, the chief electoral officer of Meghalaya, stated that the Election Commission will announce the poll date for the Sohiong constituency.

"Now the election will be held in 59 out of 60 constituencies on February 27," Kharkongor said.

The results for the 59 constituencies will be announced on March 2.