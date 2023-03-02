Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland Election Results 2023: Watch The Results LIVE Here

The counting of votes for Assembly Elections held in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura will commence at 8 am on Thursday, March 2, as per the directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI). All three North-Eastern States have 60 constituencies each, total accounting for 180 seats. Voting in Tripura took place on February 16, whereas polling was held across Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27.

Where to watch the results

You can watch the Latest and LIVE Updates of the counting of votes on Republic TV LIVE: Meghalaya, Tripura Nagaland Election Results With Arnab. The real-time update will be available on the Election Commission of India's website.