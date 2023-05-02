Meghalaya: Voice Of The People Party (VPP) Recognised As State Party By The Election Commission Of India

The Voice of the People Party (VPP), which has four MLAs in the Meghalaya Assembly, has got recognition as a state party, a senior official of the Election Commission said. The recognition was based on a review of the VPP's poll performance in the recently concluded assembly election, he said.

"I am directed to state that on the basis of a review of poll performance, the Commission vide its letter dated April 10, 2023, granted recognition to the Voice of the People Party as a state party in Meghalaya under the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968," EC Under Secretary Manish Kumar said on Monday.

As requested, a reserved symbol of the winnower (a device used for separating chaff from the grain) was allotted, he said. A notification in this regard will be issued in due course, Kumar added. VPP president Ardent Basaiawmoit welcomed the decision, saying, "We are happy with the EC recognition, and we will keep on working for welfare of the people of the state."