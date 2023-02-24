'Meghalaya You Are The Champion': 6 Key Points From PM Modi's Speech In Shillong

As the political mercury in northeastern states is rising, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Meghalaya for making a strong contribution to the success and development of India. Stating that lotus is blooming everywhere in the country, PM Modi said that the pictures of the Meghalaya BJP roadshow gave the message to everyone that the country now wants the saffron party in every state.

The Prime Minister received a rousing welcome in the state as thousands of people gathered ahead of his his roadshow in Shillong. Amid the chants of "Modi Modi", Prime Minister Modi said, "People of Shillong organised a 'Shandar and Jandar roadshow'." He further said, "BJP's bandwagon is in every corner."

Top quotes of PM Modi in Shillong