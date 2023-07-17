PDP's Mehbooba Mufti Questions Sacking Of 3 J&K Govt Employees Over Alleged Terror Links

Reacting to a report of the J&K administration sacking three government employees over alleged terror links, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on July 17, took to Twitter to accuse the government of "institutionalising a permanent state of disintegration in the region". She further stated, "Criminalising livelihood on preposterous reasons of 'terror links' at a time when the state is reeling from unemployment is only deepening the trust deficit. It is being done by misusing & invoking Article 311(2)b of the Indian Constitution."

J&K administration's stringent action against government employees

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha's administration recently took strict action against government employees suspected of involvement in secessionist activities and having connections with terrorist outfits. Under the provisions of Article 311 of the Indian Constitution, three more employees, including a policeman and the spokesperson of Kashmir University, were sacked.

Reasons for the dismissals

The dismissed employees were allegedly found to be actively involved with Pakistani terror outfits, providing logistical support to terrorists, propagating their ideologies, financing terrorism, and promoting a secessionist agenda. The government asserted that these dismissals were essential to maintain the integrity of the region and its institutions.

Terminated employees

Among the employees who faced termination were the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University of Kashmir, Faheem Aslam, a Revenue Department officer named Murawath Hussain Mir, and Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker. The government's actions came as part of an ongoing crackdown on government employees suspected of having links with militants or promoting secessionist sentiments.