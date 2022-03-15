Saddened by the Karnataka High Court's order on the Hijab row, PDP chief Mehbboba Mufti on Tuesday, said that it was disappointing. Lamenting that women were denied the right to a simple choice, she said that matter was not about religion but about freedom to choose. The Karnataka has dismissed the plea, maintaining that 'Hijab is not an essential religious pratice' of Islam.

Mehbooba: 'Denying women a simple choice'

Karnataka HC’s decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn’t just about religion but the freedom to choose. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 15, 2022

Similarly, her peer and ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah claimed that the hijab row was not about clothing but about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. Disappointed with the verdict, he added that the court didn’t uphold this basic right is a travesty. The petitioners are planning to challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.

Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab it’s not about an item of clothing, it’s about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn’t uphold this basic right is a travesty. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 15, 2022

Karnataka HC dismisses plea: 'Hijab is not essential religious practice'

On Tuesday, the 3-Judge bench Karnataka High Court maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious pratice' of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case.

The HC maintained, "Hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice. The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions". It has also stated that the Government is empowered to issue such an order on dress code, noting 'no case made out for its invalidation'.

Karnataka HC's interim order

In its interim order, Karnataka HC observed, "Whether wearing of hijab in the classroom is a part of essential religious practice of Islam in the light of constitutional guarantees, needs a deeper examination". It further restrained students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders. Karnataka schools and colleges have reopened amid protests both for and against hijabs - with Hindu students wearing saffron shawls.

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across Karnataka with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them, state govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.