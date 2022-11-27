Mehbooba Mufti Asked To Vacate Her Govt Quarters In Anantnag Within 24 Hours; Notice Sent

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and 3 former legislators have been asked by authorities to vacate government quarters in the Housing Colony Khanabal area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Notably, an eviction notice has been sent to Mufti by Executive Magistrate (1st Class) Anantnag on Saturday at the direction of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag.

Notably, earlier in October, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had asked to vacate her official residence on the high-profile Gupkar Road in Srinagar and said that it was willing to provide an alternative accommodation. The Estates Department of Kashmir sent the notice to the People’s Democratic Party chief on October 15 directing her to vacate her official residence now known as ‘Fair View Guest House.’

#BREAKING | Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti asked to vacate her government quarters in Anantnag; a notice has been sent to her. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/0CFnkmtI78 — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2022

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Dr. Basharat Qayoom said that the occupants of government quarter number 1, 4, 6, and 7, which belong to ex-MLA Mohammad Altaf Wani, ex-MLA Abdul Rahim Rather, ex-MLA Abdul Majeed Bhat, and former CM Mehbooba Mufti respectively have been asked to vacate within 24 hours.

As per the notice, the government quarters are located at the Housing Colony Khanabal and the occupants have been warned of legal action if they fail to vacate the premises within the given time.

Here is the notice sent to Mehbooba Mufti: