Mehbooba Mufti Attacks BJP For Promoting 'The Kashmir Files'; 'many Muslims Also Killed'

With The Kashmir Files going strong at the box office, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti hit out at the BJP asserting that while she had 'no objection' with the film, she had a problem with the way the saffron party was promoting it. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Mufti claimed that the issue was not about a single community, since many Muslims had also been killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

"So many Muslims have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir, they have been murdered. Pandits have also killed. It’s not about a single community. We have no objection with the movie but with the way BJP is promoting it. Wish the BJP had done this much hard work to rehabilitate Kashmiri pandits," said Mehbooba Mufti.

Earlier, Mufti had accused the BJP of dividing the country along the lines of religion through the newly-released film. "Big movies are made these days. What will films tell me (about history)? I have witnessed with my own eyes, the death of 7 Hindu boys when former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Pakistan," she said.

"BJP wants us to keep fighting with Pakistan. They want to divide the country based on community. They recall Jinnah, Babar, and Aurangzeb in every speech about Kashmir. What relevance do Babar and Aurangzeb have today?" she had asked.

More on The Kashmir Files

'The Kashmir Files', which documents the hard-hitting reality of the 1990 Kashmir Pandit exodus has triggered a massive debate in the country. While the movie has received massive appreciation from the ruling BJP, Opposition parties have claimed that it falls short of showing the actual truth and creates anti-Muslim sentiment in the country.

The film has received open applause and the backing of the BJP with prominent faces including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat supporting the movie. Several BJP-ruled states have made the movie tax-free to encourage more people to watch it.