Mehbooba Mufti Attacks Centre Over ED Action Against Rahul Gandhi; Calls It 'witch Hunt'

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the National Herald money laundering case, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday came forward in support of the Congress leader. Attacking the BJP government at the Centre for using central agencies against opposition leaders, Mufti called the ED's action a ‘witch hunt.’ Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED office amidst protests by crowds that gathered there and at the Gandhi scion's residence, demonstrating against the central agency's summons.

PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Monday backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid his ED summons. Speaking about the ED action, Mufti stated that the BJP was using central agencies as their “alliance partner”. Talking about the agency action against the Congress leader, Mufti said, “BJP has made ED, NIA and other central agencies as their alliance partners. Just like a political party in an alliance, the central agencies are working against the opposition leaders.”

“Rahul Gandhi speaks for the people. The action has been taken to silence him and Sonia Gandhi,” Mufti further added. Further emphasising her claims, the PDP chief stated that the government was carrying out a ‘witch-hunt’ against the Congress leaders. She further claimed that the ED is targeting all opposition leaders across states and the leaders were being forced to join the BJP to stop the ‘witch-hunt’.

Rahul Gandhi grilled by AD level officer: sources

Sources have informed that the Wayanad MP is being questioned by an Asst Director level officer, who is being supervised by a Dy Director and a Joint Director. Rahul Gandhi's statement is being recorded under sections of the PMLA Act, sources informed.

“An Asst Director level officer is being supervised by a Dy Director and a Joint Director during questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at ED in the National Heral case. Gandhi's statement is being recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” ANI sources said on Monday.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi was summoned for questioning before the ED in connection to the National Herald case on June 13, Monday. Meanwhile, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has been summoned on June 23. Ahead of his appearance before the ED, Rahul Gandhi met with party leader Priyanka Vadra, who arrived at his residence.

Image: PTI