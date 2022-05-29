Mehbooba Mufti Avers Centre Trying To Wipe Out Existence Of J&K; 'But Scared Of Gupkar'

In yet another provocative statement against the Centre, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti claimed that efforts were being made to "wipe out the existence" of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Referring to the notification of abrogation of Article 370 & 25A as 'farman', the Indian politician began to describe the alleged atrocities starting from the land and resources of the people being "put on sale".

"I have saved one power project that was also given away. There is a problem of electricity here now," she said, while speaking to the media.

'Centre scared of Gupkar Alliance': Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti went on to claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government was scared of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To support his claim in relation to the political alliance between the regional parties for the autonomy of J&K, the former Chief Minister said, "No rocket science behind figuring out why Farooq Abdullah (of National Conference) was called. They (Central government) know that their sinister plan regarding the valley would fail if the Gupkar Aiiance comes together."

Elaborating on what she referred to as 'sinister plans', the PDP chief highlighted how the last government under her, had taken back the FIRs on the youths, but they are now put up in locks. The Indian politician went on to talk about the targeted killings in the region, and said, "Blood of Kashmiris is flowing, be it that of Pandits, Muslims or Sikhs. Maybe BJP gets votes for these atrocities or for suppressing Kashmiris. But the people will get nothing out of it."

"I wanted to go to the Kashmiri Pandit's house who was recently injured in an attack...But they did not allow me...In fact, I was not allowed to go anywhere, and then they defame us," she said, once again condemning Article 370.

'It's a good thing if Muslims come together and talk'

Mufti also took a moment to reflect on the mega gathering called by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband, where a resolution to oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was made. "They have put their views forward...It is actually a good thing that Muslims are gathering and talking at a time when prominent mosques across India are being questioned...Taj Mahal, and Qutub Minar are being questioned," she said.