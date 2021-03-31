Mehbooba Mufti Backs Mamata's Call For United Opposition, Cites Own Experience In J&K

In a key development, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti responded to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's letter on Wednesday calling for a united struggle against BJP. Maintaining that she shares the TMC supremo's apprehensions about the Centre's alleged attempt to undermine the federal framework, Mufti cited the recent example of the passage of The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021. At the same time, the former J&K CM lamented that hardly anyone in the opposition spoke against the abrogation of Article 370 owing to the fear of being branded "anti-national".

Levelling an incredulous charge, she asserted that the Union Territory had been converted into an "open-air prison". Castigating the Central investigative agencies for hounding the people of J&K, she agreed that a collective fight against this "onslaught" is necessary. Banerjee had also sent the same letter to other leaders such as Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, DMK's MK Stalin, SP's Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Farooq Abdullah of the NC, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mamata Banerjee's appeal to the opposition

In her letter, Mamata Banerjee expressed serious concerns over BJP's purported attack on democracy. Contending that the Centre wants to dilute the powers of state governments and downgrade them to mere "municipalities", she accused it of trying to establish a one-party authoritarian rule in India. Promising to wholeheartedly work with like-minded parties, the WB CM emphasised the need to present a credible alternative to the people of the country. In this regard, she suggested that the opposition should chart out a plan of action after the conclusion of the Assembly elections in 4 states and one Union Territory.

Here are 7 key allegations by WB CM:

The Centre is creating problems for states ruled by non-BJP parties by misusing the office of the Governor

The Modi government has unleashed ED to conduct raids on functionaries of TMC and DMK

The Centre is deliberately withholding the transfer of funds to state governments ruled by non-BJP parties

No single platform left for states to put forth their legitimate demands

BJP is trying to topple elected non-BJP governments and to engineer defections in non-BJP parties

Privatisation of the nation's assets belong to the people of India

The blame for bad Centre-state relations rests with the PM's authoritarian conduct

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.