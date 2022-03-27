Mehbooba Mufti Bats For Dialogue With Pakistan, Avers No Peace Until J&K Issue Is Resolved

In a development, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday once again called for peaceful dialogue with Pakistan. The former CM of Jammu and Kashmir called on the Bharatiya Janata Party government to dialogue with Imran Khan-led Pakistan, claiming that peace would be elusive as long as the Kashmir issue remained unresolved. Mufti’s call for peaceful dialogue with Islamabad comes after militants shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and his brother in the Budgam district on Saturday.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that there will be no peace in the region until the Kashmir issue is resolved and claimed that dialogue with Pakistan was the only way to solve this. She claimed that Kashmir has been awaiting a solution for 70 years and urged the Centre to hold talks with Pakistan and the people of J&K. Furthermore, Mufti went on to slam the BJP government and accused them of ‘speaking the language of oppression’.

Addressing a worker’s convention in Ramban on the last day of her week-long tour of Jammu, the PDP chief asked, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee both visited Pakistan, but why do they (BJP) feel perturbed when we speak about it (holding dialogue with the neighbouring country).” Mufti alleged that the present government was oppressing voices by sending the youth to jails. She went on to slam the BJP’s claim that they had set everything right after the abrogation of Article 370. “If their claim is true, what is the need to deploy 10 lakh soldiers in Kashmir?” she asked.

Vote for Gupkar alliance, defeat BJP: Mufti tells people of J&K

Mufti, while slamming the BJP government urged the people to vote for the constituents of the People's Alliance for Gukpar Declaration (PAGD) in the upcoming assembly elections. Calling on people to vote for the alliance parties including the National Conference, PDP and Communist Party of India (Marxist), the PDP chief said that the BJP must be defeated for its ‘wrong decision to abrogate Article 370’. Mufti called the abrogation ‘unconstitutional’ and asked the people to vote for the PAGD irrespective of whether the parties form a coalition or go solo against the saffron party.

SPO, brother killed in Budgam terror attack

The former CM’s appeal to hold peaceful dialogue with Pakistan came only hours after militants shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and his brother in Budgam district of J&K. According to officials, terrorists attacked and critically injured 26-year-old SPO Ishfaq Ahmad Dar and his 23-year-old brother Umar Ahmad Dar near their residence at Chadbugh in Budgam. Both of them were taken to the SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where they succumbed to injuries.

Several officials and leaders including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah condemned the killing. The Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. The area was cordoned off by the security forces to nab the fleeing militants.

