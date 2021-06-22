Mehbooba Mufti Bats For Dialogue With Pakistan On J&K Ahead Of Meeting With PM Modi

Ahead of PM Modi's all-party meeting on J&K, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti once again urged for the need to include Pakistan in India's internal matters. With discussion on restoring statehood, the delimitation exercise, and assembly elections in J&K allegedly on the agenda with PM, the PDP leader stressed on inviting Pakistan to reach a 'resolution' in the UT.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mehbooba Mufti said, "They say there are engaging in dialogues with us, we say they are doing dialogues with Taliban in Doha. Then in Jammu and Kashmir, they should do dialogues with everyone including Pakistan to reach a resolution."

Her comments come in reference to the alleged 'quiet visit' that senior Indian officials made to Doha to speak to the Taliban’s political leadership.

PM calls for an all-party meeting with Gupkar leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting with the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on June 24. Ahead of the meeting, leaders of the Gupkar Alliance met at National Conference (NC) Chairman Farooq Abdullah's residence on Tuesday where they announced that they will meet the PM and put forth certain demands before him. The meeting will be the first-ever all-party meeting between PM Narendra Modi and the political parties of the union territory since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti has maintained that the PAGD alliance is not against dialogue between them and the Centre but 'confidence-building measures' from the Centre's side were necessary.

"All of us are going to attend the meeting. We don't know what their agenda is but we will put our agenda before them," Mufti said. "We will try to ensure confidence-building measures like releasing the political prisoners. People here are distressed in the last two years," she added.