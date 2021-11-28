Mehbooba Mufti Blames BJP For Split In J&K Congress, Says 'this Is Their Usual Policy'

Days after J&K Congress was jolted by a series of resignations, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti hit out at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) blaming it as a cause for the rift. The former J&K CM claimed that BJP had a 'policy' of splitting parties, and alleged that PDP and National Conference (NC) had faced a similar situation. Mufti's statement came after 20 J&K Congress leaders, said to be close to G23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, resigned from their party positions.

"This has been the policy of the BJP, firstly they attacked PDP and created proxy parties which I did not name, then they split National Conference and made them directly join BJP in Jammu. The division which is happening in Congress now, I don’t think that this is happening on its own but BJP is behind this and they want Congress to split into two parts," said Mehbooba Mufti.

On November 17, ex-MLAs and Ministers including GM Saroori, Vikar Rasool Wani, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Manohar Lal Sharma, Naresh Gupta, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Subash Gupta, Amin Bhat, and Anwar Bhat have submitted their resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC J&K in-charge Rajani Patil. The setback to the Congress party amid speculations that assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir will be announced soon. Sources told Republic TV that the development is being perceived as a pressure tactic to seek the ouster of Ghulam Ahmad Mir as the J&K Congress president.

'BJP making way for unconstitutional people in J&K assembly': Mufti

Speaking about the possibility of elections in the UT, Mehbooba Mufti said that polls were imminent and the BJP was attempting to make a way for 'unconstitutional' people to get into the assembly to back the Abrogation of Article 370. "Elections are bound to happen today or tomorrow. But what I feel is that by splitting PDP, NC, and Congress, they are trying to make a way for unconstitutional and illegal people to get into the assembly of Jammu and Kashmir to justify their decision of August 5, 2019," she said.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir are well aware that who can safeguard their rights and also about the new parties that are coming in. The new parties have only one agenda to support BJP to justify the illegal decision taken on August 5, 2019," she added.

Image: ANI