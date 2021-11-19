Mehbooba Mufti Capitalizes Amid Farm Laws Rollback; Calls For 'course Correction' In J&K

Sensing an opportunity in the wake of the Centre's decision to roll back the farm laws, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti demanded the restoration of Article 370 and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Although the former J&K CM welcomed this development, she seconded the charge of other opposition parties that the Union government's decision was motivated by the fear of losing the upcoming Assembly elections. Lamenting that the Centre had purportedly punished Kashmiris, she called for a course correction in J&K.

Taking to Twitter, PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti remarked, "Decision to repeal farm laws and an apology is a welcome step, even though it stems from electoral compulsions and fear of drubbing in elections. Ironical that while BJP needs to please people in rest of India for votes, punishing and humiliating Kashmiris satisfies their major votebank". At present, PDP is part of the Gupkar Alliance for People's Declaration which has vowed to strive for the restoration of J&K's pre-August 5, 2019, status.

Desecrating Indian constitution to dismember & disempower J&K was done only to please their voters. I hope they course correct here too & reverse the illegal changes made in J&K since August 2019. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 19, 2021

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also revealed that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient. On this occasion, he also thanked farmers who supported the agrarian laws.

The contentious farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

The Centre's decision comes in the wake of the fact that the talks with the farmers' unions had come to a standstill. While the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the farm laws in January earlier this year, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19. Already, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi had passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws.