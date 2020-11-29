Mehbooba Mufti Claims Mockery Of Democracy Post Phase 1 Of DDC Polls; Gives Communal Spin

A day after phase 1 of the DDC polls, PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufi reiterated her claim that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration candidates are not being allowed to canvass for votes. Addressing a press conference at her residence in Srinagar on Sunday, she alleged that repression has increased in Jammu and Kashmir. While she claimed that the authorities had made a "mockery of democracy" in Jammu and Kashmir, it is pertinent to note that the 1st phase of the DDC election saw a voter turnout of 51.76%. On this occasion, the former J&K CM lambasted BJP for the current situation of the country.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti remarked, "UAPA has become the biggest weapon for them (Centre). They call Muslims as Pakistanis. They call Sardars as Khalistanis. They call the activists as Urban Naxals. The students are branded as members of the Tukde Tukde gang and anti-nationals. The women who come out to protest are also dubbed anti-national. They say these women have received a message from Pakistan to do so. Who is Indian in this country? Only BJP? Since coming to power, it has done nothing but tear the country into pieces."

The ex-J&K CM added, "The most regrettable thing is that the Election Commission and the other authorities stated that we did not detain anyone. This shows what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir at the moment. Fiction is portrayed as reality while reality is hidden from everyone. When we decided to participate in the DDC election, the repression in Jammu and Kashmir has further increased. The PAGD candidates are not allowed to go out. What kind of an election is this where candidates are not allowed to canvass for votes? They have made a mockery of democracy."

District Development Council election

The DDC polls are being conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22. Requisite amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, have enabled the setting up of District Development Councils, the members of which shall be directly elected by voters in the Union Territory. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which were headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K.

Addressing a press briefing, State Election Commissioner KK Sharma stated that the delimitation has been done for the respective constituencies and 280 DDCs have been identified across the Union Territory. The electoral rolls used in the Sarpanch and Panch elections that have been updated on January 1, 2020, are being used for the DDC elections. Moreover, 25,000 central paramilitary personnel drawn from CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB are being sent by the Centre for providing security cover during the polls.

