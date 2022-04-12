Mehbooba Mufti Claims 'under House Arrest' Ahead Of Visit To Shopian Terror Victim's Kin

On Tuesday, April 12, PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti claimed that she was placed under house arrest to prevent her from visiting the kin of the Kashmiri Pandit attacked in Shopian. Taking to Twitter, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister asserted that the Centre was deliberately blaming Muslims for the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and didn't want Mufti to expose the "fake divisive narrative". Moreover, she indicated that BJP stands to benefit politically by "deepening mistrust and sowing seeds of division and hatred" in the society.

Placed under house arrest today because I wanted to visit the family of the Kashmiri pandit attacked in Shopian. GOI wilfully spreads fake propaganda about Kashmiri mainstream & muslims responsible for pandit exodus & doesn’t want this fake divisive narrative to be exposed. pic.twitter.com/wRPet5cX98 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 12, 2022

Shopian terror attack

On April 4, Bal Krishan Bhat, whose family runs a medicine store in Chotigam of the Shopian district, was shot at by terrorists outside his shop. Reportedly, the Bhat family is one of the two Kashmiri Pandit families in Chotigam, nearly 10 km from the Shopian district headquarters and 70 km from Srinagar. While Bhat's condition stabilised after being admitted to the 92-Base Hospital of the Army in Srinagar, 'The Resistance Front' - a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba - claimed responsibility for the attack.

Speaking to the media on the security situation, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar revealed, “We have already provided security in several villages where minority communities are residing. Some villages are still without security but the regular area domination exercise is being done by police and security forces jointly". Meanwhile, protests took place in Jammu where people raised slogans against Pakistan. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on April 5, BJP leader and former J&K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh demanded the formation of a commission to probe the Kashmiri Pandit genocide.