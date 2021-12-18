Mehbooba Mufti Claims Youth Being Dubbed As 'militants', Blames Govt For Minority Killings

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday blamed the Government for the exodus of Kashmiri pandits in Jammu and Kashmir alleging that they refrained from acting despite having prior information. Addressing a youth convention at Rajouri, Mehbooba Mufti claimed that the youth of Kashmir were being arrested in large numbers by the government under the label of 'white-collar militants' and 'OGWs'.

"In Kashmir, our pandit brothers were killed. They had information, that there will be an attack, but they did nothing. When the attack happened, our people died and 900 Kashmiri youth were arrested. Then Home Minister came and another 1,000 people were arrested and locked up. This kind of torture is being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir. Our jails here are full, so they are taking our youth away to Agra jails. Today, our youth is referred to as white-collared militants, OGWs, and hybrid militants," Mufti said.

Mufti raises questions over new Agri Land rules

The former J&K chief minister also hit out at the Delimitation Commission, alleging that it was working at the behest of the BJP to disempower people. "It (Delimitation Commission) is a commission of BJP, they will try to divide people and make seats like the way it will help BJP and further disempower people. We don’t trust Delimitation Commission," she said.

Questioning the recent changes in the Agriculture Land regulations, the PDP chief claimed that the rules had been tweaked in a bid to implement the 'hidden agenda' to change the demography of Kashmir.

"They want to change the status of majority and minorities in Jammu Kashmir. We heard enough of Jumlas of BJP, 15 lakh, 2.5 crore jobs, and milk flowing in Ganga but there were dead bodies flowing. PDP is raising voice against their narrative and lies they have spread across the country that all is well in J&K and as we debunk those claims, they are trying to suppress us using ED and NIA," alleged Mufti.

On December 17, the Administrative Council (AC) approved the change of land use from agricultural to non-agricultural purposes in the Union territory. The new guidelines have been issued to regulate the uncontrolled conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

(With agency inputs)