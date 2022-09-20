Mehbooba Mufti Communalises Mahatma Gandhi's Favourite Hymn; BJP Slams 'political Gimmick'

Stoking a big row on Monday, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti communalised the singing of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'. Taking to Twitter, she shared a video of students from the Government High School at Nagam village in Kulgam where the students are seen singing this hymn as part of the preparations for Gandhi Jayanti. However, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM contended that this reflected the 'Hindutva' agenda of the Centre. Moreover, she claimed that a refusal to sing this hymn will attract detention under the Public Safety Act and the UAPA.

Speaking to the media later, Mehbooba Mufti elaborated, "They are asking (the students) to sing a Bhajan. It is not a song about Hindu-Muslim. It is a Bhajan that we respect. But what do they want to achieve by asking Muslim children to recite Bhajan? This is my question. And what is your connection with Gandhi Ji? You are the same people who worship (Nathuram) Godse who was the biggest terrorist who murdered Gandhi Ji. Gandhi Ji sacrificed his life for Hindu-Muslim unity. So, why are they teaching us about Gandhi Ji? We know and respect Gandhi Ji."

Jailing religious scholars, shutting down Jama Masjid & directing school kids here to sing Hindu hymns exposes the real hindutva agenda of GOI in Kashmir. Refusing these rabid dictates invites PSA & UAPA. It is the cost that we are paying for this so called “Badalta J&K”. pic.twitter.com/NssOcDP4t6 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 19, 2022

BJP slams 'dirty politics'

Responding to Mufti's tirade, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina accused her of trying to divide people on the basis of religion. Explaining the significance of 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram', he contended that the PDP chief was resorting to such tactics in a bid to recover her lost ground in the Kashmir Valley. Incidentally, NC too politicised this issue. Sharing a video of the students singing the hymn, spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar opined, "Somewhere in South Kashmir, these children are being made to sing Hindu devotional songs. Have our education institutions been turned into a political tool? The video is self-explanatory".

Ravinder Raina told the media, "She has lost her political support in Kashmir Valley. That's why she is spitting venom in Kashmir Valley to divide society. But everyone in Jammu and Kashmir knows the credential and designs of Mehbooba Mufti. 'Raghupati Raghav Rajaram' was a Bhajan used and sung by Gandhi Ji during the freedom struggle to unite all the countrymen. If the students in the morning Assembly are singing this prayer 'Raghupati Raghav Rajaram', they also used to sing 'Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua Banke Tamanna Meri' in which the word 'Khuda' is used by the students."

The BJP leader added, "When students sing 'Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua Banke' no one objects. But when it is Raghupati Raghav Rajaram, Mehbooba Mufti has problems. This is nothing but a political gimmick and dirty politics. The people of Jammu and Kashmir understand why Mehbooba Mufti is making such controversial statements."