Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Attack On Mamata Banerjee, Avers 'hatred Has Possessed India'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday, March 10, condemned the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a rally in Nandigram. Taking to Twitter, she expressed her dismay at the unfortunate event while highlighting that the country has been engulfed with hatred and division lately. She also wished Chief Minister Banerjee a speedy recovery.

The alleged attack on Banerjee has been garnering mixed reactions, even within the same political parties. While West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayawargiya condemned politicisation on the attack and prayed for Banerjee's safety, BJP leader Arjun Singh has alleged that she was doing 'drama for sympathy'.

Even within Congress, there is a difference of opinion. While Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee condemned the attack, the party's Bengal in-charge Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called it a 'drama'.

Mamata alleges attack

Hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. The Bengal CM has said that she will lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission, before rushing to Kolkata to seek medical attention.

#WATCH:"Not even one Police official was present. 4-5 people intentionally manhandled me in presence of public. No local police present during program not even SP. It was definitely a conspiracy. There were no police officials for 4-5 hrs in such huge public gathering" says WB CM pic.twitter.com/wJ9FbL96nX — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee will release her party's manifesto on Thursday at TMC's head office - Kalighat, Kolkata. Sources report that the manifesto will have '10 commitments of Mamata Banerjee' similar to Nitish Kumar's Saath Nischay' or DMK chief M K Stalin's '10 poll promises'. Moreover, sources state that the manifesto will focus on creating jobs, water supply with tap water connections, free ration delivery at home. BJP has reportedly attacked TMC over leaks in PDS, lack of tap water connections. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.