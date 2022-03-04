Mehbooba Mufti Decries MHA Nod To Village Defence Groups; 'J&K Far Away From Normalcy'

After the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the formation of the Village Defence Groups in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti contended that this reflected poorly on the security situation. According to her, this was a contradiction of the Centre's oft-repeated position that there is "normalcy" in the Union Territory. Moreover, the former J&K CM opined that this move would create a wedge between communities.

Creation of Village Defence Groups

In a letter addressed to the J&K Chief Secretary on March 2, the MHA mentioned that the member of the Village Defence Group shall be designated at Village Defence Guard. Moreover, it added that persons who shall be leading or coordinating with the VDGs would be paid Rs.4,500 per month while other persons who are members of the VDGs on a voluntary basis would be paid Rs.4,000 per month in vulnerable areas. The Ministry stressed that the VDGs will function under the direction of the SP or SSP of the concerned district.

It is pertinent to note that such village committees were constituted in 10 districts of the Jammu region in 1995 to assist the forces in counter-terrorism operations and maintaining vigil over inimical elements. However, many of the VDGs were disbanded by erstwhile governments owing to charges of misuse of weapons. Recently, a BJP delegation had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him of the issues related to the village defence committees.

Ex-CMs lose security cover amid terror-related incidents

Even as 192 terror-related incidents which included the targeted killings of prominent citizens were recorded in 2021, 4 former J&K CMs- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad lost their Special Security Group (SSG) protection in January earlier this year. An elite protection force set up in 2000 on the lines of the Special Protection Group, the SSG now caters to the security of only serving CMs and their immediate family members. On March 31, 2020, the Centre had amended the Special Security Group Act by omitting a clause that provided former CMs and their kin with SSG security.

The Security Review Coordination Committee took this decision based on the threat perception of key leaders in J&K. Moreover, sources indicated that the SSG will now be headed by an officer below the rank of Superintendent of Police and some of its personnel will be posted to other wings. While NC president Farooq Abdullah and Azad will continue to be provided security cover by the NSG on account of being Z-plus protectees. On the other hand, Omar Abdullah and the PDP supremo shall have Z-plus security cover in J&K but less security outside the Union Territory.