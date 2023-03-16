Mehbooba Mufti Draws India-Pakistan Parallel, Hurls ‘situation Similar On Both Sides’ Barb

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti drew a parallel between India and Pakistan and said, “The situation in India is no different from that of Pakistan,” and further stated the opposition leaders in India are put behind bars similar to the Pakistani government’s attempts to arrest the country’s former prime minister Imran Khan.

Mehbooba Mufti said, “If the Pakistan government is trying to arrest the Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, you would remember former prime minister of India Narasimha Rao was also jailed. Currently, the ED, and CBI are misused, and the opposition leaders are being jailed, like Sisodia, Kavitha who is being questioned, Lalu Prasad Yadav, some leaders of the Shiv Sena, most of the opposition leaders are being jailed so the situation in Pakistan is not something new that is not happening in India.”