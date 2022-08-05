Mehbooba Mufti Fearmongers 3 Yrs Post Art 370 Abrogation; Avers 'BJP Will Replace Tiranga'

Fearmongering on the 3rd anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, PDP chief and ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti alleged that BJP will replace the tricolour in the near future. Speaking to the media in Srinagar, Mufti made an incredulous claim that BJP not only wants to finish off the Constitution but also make India a theocratic nation. On this occasion, she resolved to compel the Centre to restore the special status of the Union Territory and resolve the Kashmir issue.

Mehbooba Mufti remarked, "I want to tell the citizens of this country that BJP will finish off the Constitution in the coming days. They will finish off the Constitution which is based on democracy and secularism and make this a religious country. And they will also change the Tiranga that you are unfurling with pride today and replace it with a saffron flag."

"If you don't wake up now, a lot will be lost. They will change the Constitution and the flag just as they snatched away the constitution and flag of Kashmir. We have taken a vow to not just take back our flag and Constitution, but also force them to resolve the Kashmir issue for which lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives," she added.

BJP आने वाले समय में इस देश के संविधान को भी खत्म कर देगी और एक मज़हबी मुल्क बनाएगी। जो तिरंगा आप शान से फहरा रहे हैं उसको बदलकर भगवा झंडा लाएगी। वे उसी तरह से इस मुल्क के संविधान और तिरंगे को बदलेंगे जिस तरह से जम्मू-कश्मीर का संविधान और झंडा छीना था: PDP अध्यक्षा महबूबा मुफ्ती pic.twitter.com/IS2PADpyzK — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 5, 2022

Earlier in the day, she took to Twitter, rubbished the notion that there is normalcy in J&K and flagged that the region had slipped on development indices. Mufti claimed, "As BJP's malicious designs for J&K have unravelled, the pattern of suppression & fear is now knocking at the door in rest of the country too. Weaponising their pet agencies & using terror laws to stifle dissent has become the norm. Your silence & complicity emboldened GOI to wreck havoc. Today they are trampling upon Indian democracy by subverting every pillar that supported it. BJP’s so-called integration of J&K which never happened has cost us heavily".

Abrogation of Article 370

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which were gradually lifted over the months.

After leaders such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were released post months of detention, 6 political parties joined hands to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in August 2020. The principal aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. Subsequently, PAGD emerged as the single-largest party in the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K by bagging 110 seats.