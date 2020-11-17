Mehbooba Mufti Fearmongers & Threatens Violence In Kashmir; BJP Says 'misguiding To Gain'

Issuing an open threat over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Tuesday that the people of the valley are being instigated by the Centre to resort to violence. Accusing the Centre of putting the Union Territory ‘up for sale’, Mufti warned that the valley may erupt into violence.

She also attacked Narendra Modi government, accusing it of uprooting the local population from their homes and bringing in “people from across the country” to settle here.

“The way in which the Central Govt in J&K took the illegitimate step of abrogating Article 370, this is a result of that step. The ethnic people of this region, the nomads, including Gujjars, Bakarwals, whose ancestors have been living here for decades, are being thrown out. Since our domicile law was scrapped, the government has allowed people from across the country to settle in the valley. But those who belong to this place, are being uprooted,” the PDP leader said.

READ | Gupkar Or Guptchar?: BJP Slams Congress Over J&K Alliance; Coins 'NPPP' Acronym For Rahul

Mehbooba Mufti fearmongered that the local people in Jammu’s Bathindi, Sunjwan and Chatha were being displaced from their home in the harsh weather. She said the Gujjars, Bakarwal communities are being targeted everywhere and accused the government of “pushing them to the wall”.

“All places of Muslim majority at being driven out of their homes. Where will they go in this cold weather? The native people of the valley are loyal and peace-loving. They have never opted for violence. I appeal to the Centre not to trouble the locals or you will face severe consequences,” she said.

The Former J&K Chief Minister also accused the Modi government of selling the J&K land to its “capitalist friends” for funds.

READ | PAGD Formed Solely To Safeguard Interests Of J-K Residents: PDP Prez Mehbooba

'Mufti misguiding people for political gains'

Reacting to Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks against the Centre, BJP leader and former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta said the PDP is misguiding people for political gains ahead of DDC elections. Blaming Mufti for the rise in unemployment, corruption and terrorist activities in the valley, Gupta said, the Centre is encouraging the growth of the corporate sector in order to eliminate unemployment here. He clarified that agricultural lands will not be sold to industries at any cost.

READ | No Political Party Can Ever Afford To Restore Article 370 In JK: Jitendra Singh

Kavinder Gupta further said the Centre has provided reservation to the Gujjars and Bakarwals in J&K and accused Mufti of misguiding the people. He said 70% of the ministers in her previous cabinet have already left the party, adding that PDP is fighting for its survival in the upcoming elections. “They want to keep the party running. They do not want peace and development that is why they are misguiding the people,” he told Republic TV.

READ | PDP Instigating Kashmiri Youth For Petty Political Gains: BJP's Vibodh Gupta