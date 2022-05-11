Mehbooba Mufti Fearmongers; 'Sri Lanka Situation Should Serve As Wake-up Call For India'

In a vacuous comparison, PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti opined on Wednesday that the current crisis in Sri Lanka should serve as a wake-up call for India. Taking to Twitter, she contended that "hyper-nationalism" and "religious majoritarianism" is on the rise in India just like the island nation. Moreover, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM argued that the communal frenzy allegedly being propagated in the country is detrimental to social cohesion and economic security.

Speaking to Republic TV on this comment, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh opined, "India's economic parameters are quite strong and good. Our reserves are good. Our growth strategy is good. As far as the economic part is concerned, PM Modi and the government are doing quite well. And it is not only the Indian government that is claiming so but the big international agencies are saying so."

Meanwhile, former J&K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh asserted, "I want to say that this showcases her confusion. When she allied with us in 2014-15, then India was very good. Then she liked BJP and Narendra Modi. You ran a government for three years. Jammu and Kashmir got such a nice package...When the Centre started to be strict and has halted your separatist agenda, you feel that India will become Sri Lanka. What kind of politics is this?"

Sri Lanka crisis

The Sri Lankan government is currently struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets since April 9 in protest against the government and demanded the resignation of the PM as well as the President.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency from May 7 onwards- the second such declaration since April. Amid the death of at least 8 persons and over 200 others getting injured in a deadly wave of violence, Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down as the PM. However, the situation continues to be tense with the houses of several SLPP politicians being torched across the country.