Mehbooba Mufti Hails MK Stalin Over 'Social Justice' Invite; 'PDP Extends Full Support'

Nearly a week after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and leader of the Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MK Stalin urged 37 leaders of key political parties to join his 'All India Federation for Social Justice', chief of People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Monday hailed the TN CM's initiative 'to thwart BJPs communal and divisive agenda'.

"PDP extends its full support," Mehbooba Mufti said.

The PDP chief tweeted:

I appreciate @mkstalin ji’s initiative to get opposition parties on one platform to thwart BJPs communal & divisive agenda. PDP extends its full support. @DMKITwing pic.twitter.com/qJgi5KFeCu — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 7, 2022

MK Stalin Invites 37 leaders to join him in fighting 'societal injustice'

On February 2, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had urged 37 leaders of key political parties to join his 'All India Federation for Social Justice'. Stalin's address was directed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with others for their participation in the new faction he launched on January 26. Taking to Twitter, the Tamil Nadu CM wrote in his message, "Let's come together as a true Union of States with conviction, to ensure 'Everything for Everyone'."

“These forces can only be fought if all who believe in equality, self-respect, and social justice unite. It is not a question of political gain but re-establishing the pluralistic identity of our republic, as visualised by our founding fathers,” Stalin wrote, targetting the BJP.

The 37 leaders include Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and West Bengal CM and head of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD), Farooq Abdullah (National Conference), D Raja (CPI), Sitharam Yechury (CPI-M), HD Deve Gowda (JD-Secular), N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), Naveen Patnaik (BJD), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), Captain Amarinder Singh (Punjab Lok Congress) and Arvind Kejriwal (AAP).

What is the All India Federation for Social Justice?

The Federation has been launched to provide a common platform to "all leaders, members of civil society and like-minded people" and inspire them to achieve principles of federalism and social justice at a national level."

"It is the belief that everyone deserves equal economic, political and social rights and opportunities", the TN CM wrote in his letter.