Mehbooba Mufti Hits Out At LG Sinha Over His ‘sale Of Jobs’ Remark; ‘This Happens In UP'

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday hit out at J&K’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after he accused the political leaders of the union territory of giving jobs to terrorists. Refuting Sinha’s claim, Mufti took a jibe at the Lieutenant Governor’s Uttar Pradesh visit and said maybe he has noticed the tradition of giving jobs to mafias there.

Speaking to Republic, Mufti said, “Manoj Sinha sahab has come from Uttar Pradesh, may be there he noticed the culture of giving jobs to the mafias and gundas. He must have had such an experience from there, but here in the valley such things do not occur.”

Mufti's response was recorded after Sinha accused the mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir of exploiting the valley and accused the party leaders of giving jobs to terrorists and their family members.

Sinha’s jibe at the J&K’s mainstream parties

In order to take a jibe at the mainstream political parties that ruled the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir over the past seven decades, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that those who gave jobs to terrorists and their family members have no right to talk about “fair recruitment.” Sinha’s comments came while he was speaking on the controversy over Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

“Gone are the days when jobs were sold & given on recommendations of some influential... there were people in Govt jobs who didn't come to the office. Such people are now facing difficulties & they must experience it because the salary is given from taxes of common people,” Sinha added.

Taking the students' side, the LG said that the SSB recruitment issue was raised and complaints were found true. Following the complaints, the J&K administration handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the country’s premier investigating agency of India.

