Mehbooba Mufti Issues 'explanation' After Backlash On Asking Taliban To Follow Sharia Law

After facing backlash from BJP for asking the Taliban to follow the Sharia law in Afghanistan, PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti was forced to issue a clarification on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, she asserted that her statement was deliberately distorted but acknowledged that most countries who claim to uphold the Sharia law have failed to imbibe its true values. Highlighting that the Medina model of governance gave equal rights to men, women and minorities especially in terms of property and marriage.

Mehbooba Mufti observed, "Hazrat Khadija Tul Kubra, Prophet SWA first wife was an independent & successful businesswoman. Hazrat Ayesha Siddique led the Battle of Camel and headed a force of 13,000 soldiers. Islamic history is full of such examples of emancipated and empowered women."

At the same time, she lamented that Muslims are being asked to prove that they don't stand for violence. According to her, this was owing to the rising Islamophobia in the country because of the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. Another former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah also courted controversy after he acknowledged the Taliban regime and expressed hope that it will run a "good government".

Not surprised that my statement on Sharia has been deliberately distorted. Cant point fingers since most countries that claim to uphold Sharia have failed to imbibe its true values. They are only fixated with restricting women through do’s & dont’s, dress codes etc. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 9, 2021

A day earlier, Mehbooba Mufti described the rise of the Taliban as a "reality" and advised them against following their regressive interpretation of the Sharia law. Talking to the media, she said, "Their image during their first term was anti-human rights. If they want to form the government in Afghanistan now, they should follow the real Sharia law and not their interpretation. In the Quran, women, children and the elderly have rights. If they want to follow the Medina model of governance, they can set an example for the entire world. Only then can the countries of the world can do business with them".

The Taliban takeover

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, several persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. This includes the death of at least 169 Afghans, 11 US Marines, a US Navy sailor, and a US Army soldier in a suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport on August 26. This led to US airstrikes on terrorists belonging to ISIS-K which claimed responsibility for this attack.

On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan. Though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet on Tuesday which neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. While Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister, he has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi. Another terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani is the Interior Minister whereas Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yaqoob has been named the Defence Minister.

Image: PTI/AP