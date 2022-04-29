Mehbooba Mufti Lets Pakistan & Terrorists Off The Hook; Questions Indian Army Instead

Former J&K Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday stoked yet another controversy as she dared to target Indian armed forces by asking, 'What is our Army doing?' Mufti further compared India with Pakistan on the grounds of religious issues, speaking about the recent communal clashes across various states.

While addessing the media, Mufti said, "What our Army is doing? What our 10 lakh Army people are doing if not able to deal with terrorists?" while speaking on the continous terrorists attacks in the Union Territory.

Comparing India with Pakistan without any logical basis, the PDP chief further stated, "This country has secularism in its DNA, even though the BJP is trying to destroy the secular fabric. What to speak about Yogi ji, even here our Jama Masjid was closed. In India, the same is happening as it happened in Pakistan. Loudspeaker issue, hijab issue, and Hindu Muslim is going on."

"Our neighbouring country was destroyed by misusing religion at that time. To date, they're bearing its brunt. They gave guns to people in name of religion. The same is happening in our country. Bulldozers being used and swords being given to people in the name of religion," she added.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time Mehbooba Mufti made such controversial remarks. Earlier last week, after a Sarpanch was shot dead in the Pattan area of Baramulla district, Mufti went on to put the blame on the Centre. Even in November 2021, Mufti, along with her party members had held protests demanding a judicial probe into the alleged killing of civilians in the Hyderpora encounter.

Mehbooba Says 'Land Being Sold To Outsiders'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti on April 25 had alleged that the land of the Valley is now being 'sold' to 'outsiders'. It is important to note that this was the Prime Minister's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. While speaking to the media, the PDP chief said, “There is no future for the youth of J&K. Jobs are going out. Our mineral resources, and liquor shops of Jammu are handed to outsiders. Our land is on sale. The stamp duty has been slashed by 50 per cent so that the land gets plundered."