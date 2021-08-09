On Monday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti lambasted the Centre over the NIA's raids in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Jamaat-e-Islami terror funding case. In another controversial statement, she dubbed J&K as a "so-called" integral part of India implying that the erstwhile state's accession to India is not final. Comparing the central agency's action to a "war" on J&K, she accused the Union government of crushing a "contrarian thought".

However, it is pertinent to note that the Ministry of Home Affairs designated Jamaat-e-Islami, Kashmir as an "unlawful association" and banned it for 5 years under the UAPA with effect from February 28, 2019. As per the MHA, this organization is in close touch with militant outfits, supports the secession of a part of the territory from India besides being involved in anti-national activities. Maintaining that such measures will prove to be counter-productive in the long run, Mufti asserted that the gap between J&K and the rest of the country is growing with every passing day.

NIA raids on Jamaat is emblematic of GOI waging a war against its so called ‘integral part’. Instead of fighting an ideology with a better idea it is crushing contrarian thought with an iron fist. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 9, 2021

Crackdown on the proscribed outfit

A day earlier, the NIA conducted searches at 56 locations in the districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri. The central agency alleged that the members of JeI have been collecting funds in the name of charity and welfare activities but using them to further violent and secessionist activities. According to the NIA, these funds are being channelised to terror outfits such as Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Moreover, it accused JeI of recruiting youth in the Union Territory to participate in secessionist activities. The locations raided included the premises of office bearers and members of the proscribed organization and the trusts which it purportedly controls. During the raids, the officials seized many incriminating documents and electronic devices.

'Self-rule' pitch

A day earlier, the PDP president stoked a row by not only advocated talks with Pakistan but also pitched the idea of 'self-rule' for Jammu & Kashmir. Chairing the first meeting of the PDP youth leaders from all districts of the Kashmir Valley since August 5, 2019, Mehbooba Mufti claimed that 'self-rule' would prove to be an effective solution for ensuring peace in J&K. Maintaining that it was her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's dream to open borders and roads to Pakistan, she opined that people on both sides should speak their mind. Moreover, the ex-J&K CM stated that self-rule addresses the internal and external dimensions of the problem without compromising the sovereignty of India and Pakistan.