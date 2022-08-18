Mehbooba Mufti Miffed After Non-locals Get Voting Rights In J&K; 'BJP Wants Fascist Rule'

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday after the Election Commission announced that non-local residents would be allowed to cast votes in the upcoming elections in the union territory.

Addressing a press conference today (August 18), Mufti alleged that J&K had become a laboratory of an experiment for the BJP-led Central government. She criticised the move of the election authorities to allow outsiders to cast votes as the "last nail in the coffin of democracy".

"Jammu and Kashmir has become a laboratory for the Bharatiya Janata Party. They conduct experiments here and then implement them in other places. All this is being done in the garb of the so-called integration of J&K with India," the PDP president said.

She claimed that under BJP rule, democracy was in danger not just in J&K but the entire nation. "Rigging is done sometimes during elections and sometimes after polls as we have witnessed in several states including Maharashtra. Agencies like ED are being used to do such rigging. ED is now BJP's alliance partner," Mufti alleged.

BJP wants to install fascist ruler by rigging polls: Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, after the special summary revision of electoral rolls being held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370. Mufti dubbed this electorate as BJP voters.

"BJP has only one objective - to form the government everywhere by resorting to any method. They want to install a fascist ruler here using a fraud election," she alleged. “This is the last nail in the coffin of electoral democracy. A Muslim majority state chose India, they wanted to be part of secular India. But people have lost confidence in voting. Everything happening in BJP's interest,” she added.

Mehbooba Mufti further said she has asked National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir to decide the future course of action with regard to the election commission.

"I have requested Farooq sahib, being the seniormost leader, to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the new developments for adopting a unified course of action to deal with it," Mufti told reporters.

The PDP president said she has asked Abdullah to invite even those parties with which "we have differences".

(With agency inputs)