Mehbooba Mufti Offers Advice To Oppn: 'No Alternative Without Congress Can Be Successful'

Even as a plan for uniting regional parties across India is taking place, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti highlighted the importance of the Congress party in challenging BJP. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mufti contended that only the Sonia Gandhi-led party has the potential to compete with BJP at the national level. Citing its contribution towards the country, she contended that no alternative front can succeed in defeating the JP Nadda-led party without taking Congress on board.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti remarked, "No one except Congress can compete with BJP. An alternative in which Congress is not there will not be successful. Irrespective of the faults in Congress, it did a lot for the country in 70 years. It created industries, the health sector, Railways which these people are selling now."

Opposition seeks to unite ahead of 2024 LS polls

A gradual decline in the electoral prowess of the Congress party has given rise to speculation that regional satraps such as Sharad Pawar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee might emerge as contenders for the PM's post in 2024. The rumour mills went abuzz after poll strategist Prashant Kishor held a series of meetings with Pawar as well as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi last year. Downplaying the efficacy of a regional front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kishor told Republic TV, "Front formed by few parties not enough to beat Modi. All third and fourth fronts are futile exercises against Modi".

In the last few weeks, the Telangana CM has also started attacking BJP and PM Modi over a number of issues and expressed willingness to unite parties. After his meeting with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on February 20, he stressed, "There is a need in the country for a strong, inclusive India. We will speak to regional parties and national parties as well. We want to work with the inspiration of Shivaji Maharaj and fight for democracy and justice. I invite Uddhav Thackeray to Hyderabad. I am very happy after today's meeting. We will talk with more CMs of other states".