Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Leaders Protest Against Hyderpora Encounter Ops

Jammu & Kashmir PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti along with other party leaders held a protest in Jammu on Wednesday against the alleged killing of civilians in the encounter at Hyderpora. Mufti claimed that three civilians have been allegedly killed in the encounter on Monday.

While speaking to the press, Mufti said, "I am protesting because this government kills civilians in the name of militancy. Nobody knows if militants are being killed. Three civilians have been killed recently. The government refuses to hand over their dead bodies to the families despite the latter's demand."

The PDP leader on Tuesday had said, "I came across a news about an encounter in Hyderpora. Militants getting killed is understandable but there are allegations by the family that the house owner was used as a human shield and was killed along with a young doctor."

"I do not know which category they (house owner and the doctor) will be put into but the heartaches. It pains to see that you have started targeting civilians while fighting militants. That is wrong," she had added, as per PTI.

Anti-Terror Ops in Hyderpora

Four terrorists have been neutralised so far in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists. Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal, a raid was carried out by a small party of Srinagar Police, sources informed. During the said raid, as the team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started indiscriminate firing upon them, resulting in injuries to one police personnel, a release in the matter stated, sources added.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir busted a terror hideout in Hyderpora. The forces took down a VOIP enabled call centre which was used by the terrorists for communication. In exclusive footage accessed by Republic, the hi-tech hideout could be seen quipped with VOIP cables and snow boots used by the terrorists. According to the forces, the infiltrators used the setup to communicate to Pakistan and other terror operators present in the region. The three-structure building worked as a centre for connection between the four important districts of the Kashmir valley. The materials recovered from the site also indicated that a terrorist who received a fire wound in an encounter was being treated at the very centre.