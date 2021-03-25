Mehbooba Mufti Questioned By ED In Srinagar; Claims 'dissent Has Been Criminalised'

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti appeared before the Enforcement Directorate at its office in Srinagar in connection with a money laundering case on Thursday. Speaking to the media thereafter, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM revealed that she was questioned regarding the Bijbehara land in the name of her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and the utilization of secret funds during her tenure as Chief Minister. Mufti claimed that she is being targeted as "dissent has been criminalised" in the country at present.

Taking a dig at the alleged misuse of the Central investigative agencies, she alleged that India is ruled by ED, CBI, or NIA. Maintaining that the country is being run according to BJP's agenda, the PDP supremo lamented that any dissenting voice is being hounded. Observing that she has nothing to hide, Mufti affirmed that her party would not back down from its demand for restoration of Article 370.

Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti remarked, "I was questioned inside. There were two issues. One was pertaining to the sale of land in Bijbehara in the name of Mufti sahab. They asked about the details of the transaction. Second, (they asked) how I spent the secret funds of the Chief Minister. Regarding the money given to the widows, they asked about the source of the list of widows. (They asked me) about the funds spent for the engagement of youth. It is no rocket science that dissent has been criminalised in this country. This country is ruled by either ED, CBI, or NIA. You are either charged under sedition or a money laundering case is instituted against you." READ | Mehbooba Mufti condemns attack on Mamata Banerjee, avers 'hatred has possessed India'

"The country is currently not running according to the Constitution of India. It is running according to a particular party's agenda. You cannot open your mouth and the person who talks is hounded. These things will go on," she added.

Delhi HC refuses to grant relief

Earlier on March 19, the Delhi High Court refused to stay the summons issued to Mehbooba Mufti by the ED. Apart from seeking the quashing of summons, the ex-CM sought to declare Section 50 (power of ED to record statement) of the PMLA as void and inoperative. Moreover, she urged an interim stay on the summons until the question of law in relation to the constitutionality of Section 50 of the Act is decided.

However, a division bench of the Delhi HC comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh refused to grant any relief to the PDP leader. It also rejected senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan's request to ask ED not to insist on Mufti's personal presence. Meanwhile, the court also directed the ED to file a short note of submission along with a compilation of judgments relied upon by them before the next date of hearing on April 16.